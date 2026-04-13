Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / ICICI Prudential AMC March qtr PAT rises 10.4% to ₹763 cr on higher income

ICICI Prudential AMC March qtr PAT rises 10.4% to ₹763 cr on higher income

The company had posted a PAT of ₹691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year

ICICI Prudential AMC
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
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ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company on Monday reported a 10.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹763.4 crore during the March quarter, aided by higher income.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 19.5 per cent to ₹1,517.1 crore compared with ₹1,269.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, the asset manager reported a 24.4 per cent increase in PAT to ₹3,298.6 crore from ₹2,650.6 crore in FY25.

Revenue from operations for FY26 rose to ₹5,764.6 crore compared with ₹4,682.8 crore in the previous fiscal year.

This marks the company's second set of quarterly results since its stellar stock market debut in December 2025.

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company settled 1.14 per cent lower at ₹3,351.6 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :ICICI Prudential AMCCompany NewsBS Reads

First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

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