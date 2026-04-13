ICICI Prudential AMC March qtr PAT rises 10.4% to ₹763 cr on higher income

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company on Monday reported a 10.4 per cent rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹763.4 crore during the March quarter, aided by higher income.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹691.7 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue from operations during the quarter rose 19.5 per cent to ₹1,517.1 crore compared with ₹1,269.1 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The board has recommended a final dividend of ₹12.40 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing annual general meeting.

For the full financial year ended March 2026, the asset manager reported a 24.4 per cent increase in PAT to ₹3,298.6 crore from ₹2,650.6 crore in FY25.