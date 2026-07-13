ICICI Prudential AMC Q1 results: Net profit rises 23% to ₹965 crore

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) reported a 23 per cent year-on-year increase in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹964.63 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, helped by higher income, the company said in an official statement on Monday.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹783.64 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Total income rose 18.1 per cent to ₹1,745.02 crore during the April-June quarter from ₹1,477.52 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 17.6 per cent to ₹1,564.22 crore, while total expenses stood at ₹464.37 crore, up 11.7 per cent from the year-ago period.

Profit before tax grew 20.6 per cent to ₹1,280.65 crore during the quarter from ₹1,061.96 crore a year earlier. Operating profit before tax rose 20.2 per cent year on year to ₹1,099.85 crore. According to the company's investor presentation, its quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) for mutual funds stood at ₹11.17 lakh crore at the end of June 2026, with a market share of 13.4 per cent. Active mutual fund QAAUM was ₹9.25 trillion, while equity scheme QAAUM stood at ₹6.31 lakh crore. The company said its unique customer base increased to 17.3 million as of June 30, 2026, compared with 15.1 million a year earlier. It also had more than 116,000 empanelled distribution partners and operated through 286 offices.