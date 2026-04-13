ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company posts 24% PAT jump in FY26

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) repo­rted a 24 per cent rise in profit after tax in 2025-26 (FY26) on the back of a strong growth in assets under management (AUM).

The profit rose from ₹2,651 crore in FY25 to ₹3,298 crore. Revenue from operations climbed 23.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,765 crore.

Total expenses rose 10.2 per cent to ₹1,594 crore from ₹1,447 crore. The earnings were supported by growth in AUM. The company’s total mutual fund quarterly average AUM stood at ₹11 trillion as of March 31, 2026 — up 25.6 per cent Y-o-Y — with market share of 13.5 per cent. In actively managed funds, market share stood at 13.7 per cent.