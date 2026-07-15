ICICI Prudential Life's Q1 net rises 28% to ₹386.2 cr on higher premium

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹386.2 crore for the first quarter of FY27, aided by higher premium collections and investment income. Its net profit stood at ₹302.1 crore in the year-ago period.

Its value of new business (VNB), a key profitability metric for life insurers, rose 25 per cent YoY to ₹ 571 crore from ₹457 crore a year ago.

The VNB margin improved to 26.7 per cent in Q1FY27 from 24.5 per cent in the year-ago period.

Net premium income rose 14.7 per cent YoY to ₹9,749.3 crore during the quarter, while annualised premium equivalent (APE) grew nearly 15 per cent to ₹2,136 crore.

Within APE, the savings business grew 3.8 per cent YoY to ₹1,408 crore, annuity APE increased 33 per cent to ₹133 crore, while protection APE surged 45.7 per cent to ₹596 crore. “Protection continues to be our core focus area, and we registered strong growth of 60.4 per cent YoY in our retail protection business in Q1FY27, driven by the GST exemption on protection products and various company-led initiatives. This marks the third consecutive quarter of retail protection growth exceeding 40 per cent following the GST reforms,” said Anup Bagchi, managing director and chief executive officer, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Its investment income increased 11.1 per cent YoY to ₹18,500 crore during the quarter. The insurer's new business sum assured (NBSA) rose 31.8 per cent YoY to ₹4.89 trillion, while retail NBSA grew 46 per cent to ₹1.13 trillion. Total expenses increased 17.9 per cent YoY to ₹2,229.6 crore during the quarter. Net commission expenses rose 3 per cent to ₹1,014.2 crore. The company's solvency ratio improved to 225.4 per cent at the end of June 2026 from 212.3 per cent a year earlier, remaining well above the regulatory requirement. The 13th-month persistency ratio declined to 80.2 per cent from 82.5 per cent a year ago, while the 61st-month persistency ratio improved to 61.5 per cent from 58.6 per cent.