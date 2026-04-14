ICICI Prudential Life net profit rises 58% in Q4FY26 on premium growth

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance recorded nearly 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 609 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) from Rs 386.3 crore in Q4FY25, supported by healthy growth in premium income and proceeds from the sale of subsidiary ICICI Pension Fund Management.

Net premium income of the insurer rose by 17.17 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 19,180 crore in the quarter. The Annualised Premium Equivalent (APE) of the company rose 9.37 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,830 crore.

APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums.

In FY26, net profit of the insurer rose 34.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,600 crore from Rs 1,189 crore in FY25, primarily driven by higher investment income from shareholders’ funds. It also includes a gain of Rs 114 crore realised from the sale of 100 per cent equity shareholding in ICICI Pension Fund Management. Excluding the sale transaction, the net profit grew by 25 per cent Y-o-Y for FY26. According to Anup Bagchi, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, the “nil” Goods & Services Tax (GST) reform introduced in September 2025 has made insurance policies more affordable. “…Our retail protection segment registered a strong 50.9 per cent year-on-year growth in H2-FY2026. Consequently, the retail new business sum assured witnessed robust 49.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in H2FY26 to end at Rs 4.5 lakh crore in FY2026,” he said.

Value of New Business (VNB), a measure of profitability of life insurers, stood at Rs 965 crore as against Rs 795 crore in Q4 FY25. The VNB margin was at 25.20 per cent as against 22.70 per cent. While the overall expenses rose by 29.71 per cent to Rs 3,214 crore, the net commission was up by 16.32 per cent to Rs 1,795.5 crore compared to Rs 1,543.54 crore. The solvency ratio of ICICI Prudential rose to 227.30 per cent on March 31, 2026, as against 212.2 per cent in the same period last year. It is against the regulatory requirement of 150 per cent. The improvement in solvency is primarily due to an increase in profit after tax and realisation from the sale of the subsidiary.