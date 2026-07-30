Icra Q1 result: Profit rises 32% to ₹56 cr on strong analytics demand

Rating agency Icra Ltd on Thursday reported 32 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at ₹56.5 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2026.

The company had logged a net profit of ₹42.8 crore a year ago.

Revenue from operations increased by 31.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹163.4 crore in the quarter, Icra said in a regulatory filing.

MD & Group CEO Ramnath Krishnan said Icra's quarterly performance was supported by healthy growth in ratings and sustained momentum in risk & analytics.

"Our ratings business remained anchored in high-quality analytical delivery and market engagement, while risk and analytics benefited from robust demand across data, risk and technology-led solutions," Krishnan said.