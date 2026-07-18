IDBI Bank Q1FY27 result: Net profit rises 5% to ₹2,115 crore; NII up 10%

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 5 per cent rise in net profit at Rs 2,115 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.

The LIC-controlled bank had earned a net profit of Rs 2,007 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Total income rose to Rs 8,573 crore during the June quarter of 2026-27, from Rs 8,458 crore a year ago, IDBI Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest earned by the bank improved to Rs 7,541 crore, as compared to Rs 7,021 crore in the June quarter of FY26.

Net Interest Income (NII) also increased to Rs 3,486 crore in the quarter, against Rs 3,166 crore in Q1 of the previous year, an increase of 10 per cent.

However, the bank's operating profit declined to Rs 2,168 crore, from Rs 2,354 crore a year ago. Net Interest Margin too moderated a bit to 3.61 per cent, against 3.68 per cent in the April-June period a year ago. The bank's asset quality improved as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 2.3 per cent of gross advances at the end of the June quarter, from 2.93 per cent a year ago. Similarly, net NPAs, or bad loans, declined to 0.16 per cent from 0.21 per cent in the year-ago period. Net advances rose to Rs 2,58,968 crore as on June 30, 2026, as against Rs 2,11,907 crore as on June 30, 2025, registering a growth of 22 per cent.