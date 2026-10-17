IDBI Bank Q2 profit falls 39% to ₹2,205 crore on high base of NSDL gains

IDBI Bank on Saturday reported a 39 per cent year-on-year decline in net profit to ₹2,205 crore for the second quarter of FY27, compared with ₹3,627 crore in the year-ago period, as the base included a one-off gain of ₹1,699 crore from the sale of its investment in NSDL. Excluding the one-off gain, net profit rose 14 per cent from ₹1,929 crore. Sequentially, net profit rose 4 per cent from ₹2,115 crore in Q1FY27.

Non-interest income declined 46 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,353 crore from ₹2,489 crore, which included the NSDL gain. On a sequential basis, it rose 31 per cent from ₹1,032 crore.

Operating profit fell 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,893 crore from ₹3,523 crore in Q2FY26. Excluding the one-off gain, operating profit rose 59 per cent from ₹1,824 crore. On a sequential basis, operating profit rose 33 per cent from ₹2,168 crore in Q1FY27. Net interest income (NII) rose 29 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,228 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹3,285 crore a year ago. Sequentially, NII increased 21 per cent from ₹3,486 crore in the previous quarter. Interest income rose 20 per cent year-on-year to ₹8,512 crore from ₹7,104 crore and 13 per cent from ₹7,541 crore in Q1FY27. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 4.11 per cent in Q2FY27 from 3.71 per cent in the year-ago period and 3.61 per cent in the previous quarter. The cost of deposits fell 14 basis points year-on-year to 4.55 per cent, while the cost of funds declined 17 basis points to 4.65 per cent.

The cost-to-income ratio stood at 48.17 per cent, down 385 basis points from 52.02 per cent in Q1FY27, but higher than 38.99 per cent a year ago, when income was boosted by the NSDL gain. Return on assets (ROA) was 1.83 per cent against 3.55 per cent a year ago and 1.89 per cent in the previous quarter. Excluding the one-off gain, ROA in the year-ago quarter was 1.89 per cent. On the asset quality front, the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 2.12 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 2.30 per cent in June 2026 and 2.65 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.17 per cent, against 0.16 per cent in the previous quarter and 0.21 per cent a year ago. The provision coverage ratio, including technical write-offs, stood at 99.24 per cent against 99.31 per cent in June 2026 and 99.26 per cent a year ago.

On the business front, total business grew 18 per cent year-on-year to ₹6.27 trillion and 7 per cent sequentially. Total deposits rose 17 per cent to ₹3.56 trillion, while net advances grew 18 per cent to ₹2.72 trillion. The corporate-to-retail mix in gross advances stood at 31:69. CASA deposits rose 12 per cent year-on-year to ₹1.56 trillion, but the CASA ratio slipped 197 basis points to 43.82 per cent from 45.79 per cent a year ago. It improved 18 basis points from 43.64 per cent in June. The credit-deposit ratio stood at 76.34 per cent, against 79.50 per cent in the previous quarter and 75.88 per cent a year ago.