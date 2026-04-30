IDBI Bank's Q4 FY26 results: Net profit declines 5% to ₹1,943 crore

IDBI Bank on Thursday posted a 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to ₹1,943 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) from ₹2,051 crore in Q4 FY25, weighed down by a drop in non-interest income.

The net interest income — the difference between interest earned and interest expended — rose by 17 per cent YoY to ₹3,851 crore, and non-interest income dropped 22 per cent YoY to ₹1,611 crore, mainly due to a decline in profit from the sale of investments to ₹130 crore from ₹267 crore. Recovery from written-off accounts also dropped sharply to ₹371 crore from ₹1,095 crore reported during the same period of the previous year.

Net interest margin (NIM) of the bank rose to 4.15 per cent in the quarter, as against 4 per cent in Q4 FY25. The deposits of the bank rose by 12 per cent YoY to ₹3.47 trillion. The current account and savings account (CASA) grew by 7 per cent YoY to ₹1.55 trillion. CASA ratio of the lender was down to 44.59 per cent in the quarter, compared to 46.55 per cent in the year-ago period. The net advances of the company rose by 16 per cent YoY to ₹2.54 trillion. The composition of corporate compared to retail in the gross advances portfolio stood at 30:70 as on March 31, 2026.