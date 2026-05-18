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IGL Q4 net profit falls 25% to ₹338.75 crore amid West Asia crisis

IGL's revenue from operations rose 5.6% YoY in the quarter to ₹4,584.58 crore

IGL
Shubhangi Mathur
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:25 PM IST
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Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) reported a year-on-year (YoY) decline of 25 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 338.75 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2025-26 (FY26), compared to Rs 453.21 crore in the same period last year.
 
The dip in profit was on account of higher energy prices amid the West Asia crisis, the company said in a press release.
 
The city gas distribution (CGD) company’s revenue from operations rose 5.6 per cent YoY in the quarter to Rs 4,584.58 crore, from Rs 4,337.57 crore last year. IGL’s board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.5 per share for FY26, subject to shareholders’ approval.
 
In the quarter, IGL reported 6 per cent YoY growth in total sales volumes, with the average daily sale increasing to 9.69 million standard cubic metres per day (mscmd) from 9.18 mscmd last year. Product-wise, compressed natural gas (CNG) recorded a volume growth of 5 per cent in Q4, whereas domestic piped natural gas (PNG) and commercial and industrial PNG saw volume growth of 13 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively, from last year.
 
Sales of liquefied natural gas (LNG), however, fell 57 per cent in Q4 from last year. The total gross sales value during the quarter came in at Rs 4,571.49 crore, compared to Rs 4,322.71 crore during the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.
 
The overall sales volume in FY26 grew by 4 per cent from the previous year to 9.39 mscmd. IGL’s net profit fell almost 10 per cent YoY to Rs 1,543.51 crore in FY26, primarily due to higher input gas costs in the last month of the fiscal.
 
On May 17, IGL raised CNG prices across its network by Rs 1 per kg, the second such hike in two days. With the latest price change, CNG prices touched Rs 80.09 per kg in Delhi, Rs 88.70 per kg in Noida and Ghaziabad, Rs 85.12 per kg in Gurugram, and Rs 88.58 per kg in Muzaffarnagar.
 
IGL, which is the country’s largest CGD company, operates in 12 geographical areas (GAs) across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan.
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Topics :IGLWest AsiaIndraprastha GasQ4 Results

First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:25 PM IST

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