IHCL Q1 profit rises 21%; Dubai occupancies rebound despite West Asia war

Tata Group-owned Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a 20.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit for the quarter ended June to Rs 357.9 crore, compared to Rs 296.4 crore a year ago. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 2,339.19 crore, up 14.6 per cent year-on-year, marking the seventeenth consecutive best-ever quarter.

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Puneet Chhatwal cautioned about multiple macroeconomic headwinds, primarily geopolitical tensions in West Asia resulting in elevated fuel prices, leading to a reduction in airline capacity and higher airfares, which moderated travel demand in international and long-haul corridors and may continue to be an overhang in the coming quarters.

"There is a direct correlation between Dubai and the West Asia crisis. It also has an impact on our international business in Maldives, because a lot of traffic in Maldives, Sri Lanka, including in London and Cape Town, is routed through Emirates as an airline, and if people are psychologically afraid of going to that region, they will not connect from there. So we have some of these challenges which we need to navigate through," he said. He also noted that the banqueting business was subdued because of the West Asia crisis. Reduced international and domestic flights in the April-June period lowered the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of its airline catering business under TajSATS, slowing growth to 3 per cent from 13 per cent year-on-year.

"We have a 55 per cent share of all meals which are picked up in India, domestic and international, so it does have an impact, but we have been able to compensate to a great extent through non-aviation institutional catering. But it is still only 3-5 per cent," Chhatwal told Business Standard in a post-results audio call, in response to potential headwinds in the coming quarters. In the earnings call, the top executive noted that the business vertical will grow fast and will help navigate any headwinds in the airline business. "It's maybe three months or six months away from getting into a double-digit number," he added.

The country's largest hospitality player by number of keys and market capitalisation said its international business saw a recovery, with occupancies across its three hotels in Dubai picking up from near-zero levels following the disruption caused by the West Asia conflict. "Dubai, the occupancy is back. In the Business Bay, the total revenues may be 80 per cent of what they used to be. At Jumeirah Lakes Towers, 60 per cent, but leisure is still under a lot of pressure; the Taj Exotica on The Palm is not even at 50 per cent of the revenue it used to have," he added. Occupancies in San Francisco also revived following repairs to the property.