India Cements Q4FY26 results: Net profit jumps fourfold to ₹59.5 crore

The India Cements Ltd (ICL) on Saturday reported over fourfold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹59.5 crore for March quarter FY26, helped by an increase in volume and sales realisation.

ICL had logged a profit of ₹14.67 crore in January-March FY25, helped by asset sales, according to a BSE filing.

ICL is a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement, an Aditya Birla group firm.

Revenue from operations was up 2.6 per cent to ₹1,228.65 crore in March quarter FY26. Total expenses were at ₹1,174.79 crore, down 10.5 per cent year-on-year.

In Q4, domestic sales volume was 3.12 million tonne, recording a growth of 18 per cent year-over-year, as per an earnings presentation by the company.