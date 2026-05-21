Gail Q4 FY26 result: Net profit drops 38% to ₹1,262 cr; revenue down 2.5%

Gas distributor GAIL (India) posted a fourth-quarter profit fall on Thursday, as the Middle East conflict ​hampered supply.

• GAIL, India's top natural gas ​distributor by market share, said its net profit after ‌tax fell 38.4 per cent to 12.62 billion rupees ($131.2 million) for the quarter ended March 31.

• Indian gas distributors were expected to be hurt by a 5 per cent year-on-year fall in domestic gas consumption in the fourth quarter, analysts at Ambit Capital said.

• Non-availability of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Qatar and the Middle East led to industrial customers cutting down consumption.

• Gas supply from Qatar, ‌India's largest LNG supplier, was halted in March following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, while Iran struck two of Qatar's 14 LNG production trains, forcing it to declare force majeure.

• GAIL's revenue from operations fell 2.5 per cent to 347.97 billion rupees. • The gas marketing segment, GAIL's ​largest revenue contributor through wholesale trading and natural gas distribution, reported a 1.2 per cent ‌fall to 312.13 billion rupees. • Revenue from its petrochemicals segment fell 15.4 per cent , while its natural gas ​transmission ‌segment, through which GAIL holds a 70 per cent market share in the ‌country, rose 11.6 per cent . • GAIL supplies more than 50 per cent of the natural gas sold in the country and primarily ‌serves the ​power and ​fertilizer sectors. • The firm's expenses climbed 2 per cent to 342.43 billion rupees.