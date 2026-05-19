India Inc's Q4FY26 profit margins scaled highest level in 5 years

Savings from these more than offset the rise in the costs of raw materials owing to higher prices of commodities. As a result, the adjusted margin of profit after tax in the quarter reached 11.3 per cent, up 60 basis points year-on-year (Y-o-Y). The margin of net profit was also up 70 basis points on a quarter-on-quarter basis from 10.6 per cent in Q3FY26.

With this, the net-profit margin was up nearly a third in the last five years from 8.6 per cent (of revenues) during the January-March quarter of 2021. In Q4FY26, the combined net profits (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) of 837 companies in the Business Standard sample — the ones that have declared their results so far — were up 15.5 per cent as against 9.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in their revenues (including other income). The data is as on May 15, and represents roughly over 70 per cent of listed companies’ financials.