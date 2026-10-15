Indian Bank Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹3,462 cr, income up 21%

Indian Bank on Thursday reported a 15 per cent rise in net profit to ₹3,462 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The Chennai-based public sector lender posted a net profit of ₹3,018 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal.

Its total income increased to ₹23,059 crore in the second quarter from ₹19,077 crore a year ago, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Interest income rose to ₹19,106 crore in the September quarter of FY27 from ₹16,590 crore in the year-ago period.

The operating profit also increased to ₹7,090 crore against ₹4,837 crore in the same quarter a year ago.