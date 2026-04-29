Indian Bank Q4 FY26 profit rises 5% to Rs 3,103 crore, NII up 11%

State-owned Indian Bank posted 4.97 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profit to ₹3,103 crore in the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), up from ₹2,956 crore in Q4 FY25, due to a rise in provisions and lower non-interest income.

Net interest income (NII) – the difference between interest earned and interest expended – increased by 11.27 per cent YoY to ₹7,109 crore. Non-interest income was down by 8.86 per cent YoY to ₹2,500 crore, mainly due to lower profit from sale on investment, which declined to ₹105 crore from ₹147 crore reported during the same period last year. The total provisions of the lender grew by 5.82 per cent YoY to ₹2,183 crore in the quarter from ₹2,063 crore in the year-ago period.

Net interest margin (NIM) of Indian Bank dropped to 3.23 per cent in the quarter as compared to 3.37 per cent in the year-ago period. The deposits of the bank grew by 12.29 per cent YoY to ₹8.27 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Of this, current account and savings account (CASA) deposits grew by 10.85 per cent YoY to ₹3.14 trillion. The share of CASA in domestic deposits fell to 39.67 per cent, from 40.17 per cent a year ago. The advances of the bank grew by 13.43 per cent YoY to ₹6.67 trillion as on March 31, 2026. Retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) advances grew by 15.18 per cent to ₹4.04 trillion.

The lender's asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio at 1.98 per cent as on March 31, 2026, as against 2.23 per cent as on December 31, 2025, and 3.09 per cent as on March 31, 2025. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.15 per cent as on March 31, 2026, as against 0.15 per cent as on December 31, 2025, and 0.19 per cent as on March 31, 2025. The slippage ratio reduced by 13 basis points to 0.96 per cent as on March 31, 2026, from 1.09 per cent as on March 31, 2025.