Trent Q1FY27 result: Profit rises 22% as Westside, Zudio drive expansion

Indian fashion retailer Trent posted a 22 per cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as the expansion of ​its Westside and Zudio chains beyond metropolitan cities ​helped outweigh pressure from rising costs.

Large retail groups in India, ‌including V-Mart Retail and Arvind Fashions, are widening their footprint to tap rising incomes and demand for branded apparel in smaller cities.

Tata Group's Trent has been on an expansion spree in recent quarters, ending June with 1,312 stores, including about 300 Westside and over 980 Zudio across 330 cities. A year earlier, it had 1,043 stores in 242 cities.

The company's profit rose to ₹519 crore ($54.5 million) for the quarter ended June ‌30, while revenue climbed 18 per cent to ₹5,755 crore.

"Trent delivered a solid operational performance... Steady store expansion and strong execution continued to support Trent's growth," said Mayank Jain, market analyst at Share.Market by PhonePe. Like-for-like growth - a key sales metric in retail - for Trent's fashion portfolio was in the low single digit percentage range, holding ​the pace from the previous quarter. Trent said it was "adopting a range of interventions" in ‌sourcing and prices as costs of some inputs had risen in recent months, adding that prolonged disruptions in the Middle ​East ‌could affect supply chains, commodity prices and inflation in the near term. It ‌did not provide further details.