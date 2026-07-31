Indian Oil posts ₹1,140 crore Q1 loss amid elevated energy prices

State-run Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,140 crore for the first quarter ended June 2026, compared with a profit of Rs 6,808 crore in the same period last year, due to elevated energy prices amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

The company's revenue from operations rose 27 per cent to Rs 2.82 lakh crore in Q1FY27.

Despite supply disruptions triggered by the West Asia crisis, IOCL has secured crude oil supplies until late September, Chairman and Managing Director A S Sahney said, adding that the company has diversified its sources to offset supply turbulence from West Asia.

The country's largest oil marketing company currently holds crude oil stocks sufficient for 45-50 days. The three state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) together posted cumulative losses of Rs 15,276 crore during the quarter as crude oil prices breached the $100-per-barrel mark during the period. Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) reported net losses of Rs 1,872.70 crore and Rs 12,264 crore, respectively, in Q1FY27. As of June 30, IOCL's under-recovery on the sale of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders stood at Rs 29,730 crore. The company said it had recognised three equal monthly instalments totalling Rs 3,621.51 crore in Q1FY27 as the government's compensation for under-recoveries on the sale of domestic LPG.