Indian Oil Q2 profit nearly triples to ₹21,630 cr on LPG compensation

Indian Oil Corporation reported a nearly threefold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by government compensation for domestic LPG losses despite higher crude prices.
The state-run company's standalone net profit rose to ₹21,630 crore ($2.28 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹7,610 crore a year earlier.
Revenue from operations rose about 30% to ₹2.63 trillion, helped by ₹7,243 crore received from the central government as compensation for under-recoveries incurred on domestic LPG sales during April-September.
Under-recoveries are losses incurred by state-run fuel retailers on subsidised LPG sales, which the government reimburses periodically through compensation payments.
Benchmark Brent crude prices were nearly 40% higher on average during the quarter than a year ago, due to the prolonged Iran war and continued geopolitical tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
The sharp rise in oil prices hurt fuel retailers, as the cost of supplying petrol and diesel outpaced realisations from pump sales.
Indian Oil's total expenses rose 23% to ₹2.39 trillion, largely due to higher crude procurement costs, with raw material expenses increasing about 35%.
The company also flagged that a potential fall in global crude prices could hit its profitability in the upcoming quarters due to inventory losses.