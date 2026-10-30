Indian Oil Q2 profit nearly triples to ₹21,630 cr on LPG compensation

Indian Oil Corporation reported a nearly threefold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by government compensation for domestic LPG losses despite higher crude prices.

The state-run company's standalone net profit rose to ₹21,630 crore ($2.28 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹7,610 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations rose about 30% to ₹2.63 trillion, helped by ₹7,243 crore received from the central government as compensation for under-recoveries incurred on domestic LPG sales during April-September.

Under-recoveries are losses incurred by state-run fuel retailers on subsidised LPG sales, which the government reimburses periodically through compensation payments.

Benchmark Brent crude prices were nearly 40% higher on average during the quarter than a year ago, due to the prolonged Iran war and continued geopolitical tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.