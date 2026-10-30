Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Indian Oil Q2 profit nearly triples to ₹21,630 cr on LPG compensation

Indian Oil Q2 profit nearly triples to ₹21,630 cr on LPG compensation

Indian Oil's Q2 profit nearly tripled to ₹21,630 crore, aided by ₹7,243 crore in government compensation for LPG losses, even as higher crude prices pushed up expenses.

Indian Oil
Indian Oil Corporation's standalone net profit nearly tripled to ₹21,630 crore in the September quarter, supported by ₹7,243 crore in government compensation for domestic LPG losses despite higher crude oil prices. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2026 | 5:47 PM IST
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Indian Oil Corporation reported a nearly threefold jump in second-quarter profit on Friday, helped by government compensation for domestic LPG losses despite higher crude prices.
 
The state-run company's standalone net profit rose to ₹21,630 crore ($2.28 billion) in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹7,610 crore a year earlier.
 
Revenue from operations rose about 30% to ₹2.63 trillion, helped by ₹7,243 crore received from the central government as compensation for under-recoveries incurred on domestic LPG sales during April-September.
 
Under-recoveries are losses incurred by state-run fuel retailers on subsidised LPG sales, which the government reimburses periodically through compensation payments.
 
Benchmark Brent crude prices were nearly 40% higher on average during the quarter than a year ago, due to the prolonged Iran war and continued geopolitical tensions stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war.
 
The sharp rise in oil prices hurt fuel retailers, as the cost of supplying petrol and diesel outpaced realisations from pump sales.
 
Indian Oil's total expenses rose 23% to ₹2.39 trillion, largely due to higher crude procurement costs, with raw material expenses increasing about 35%.
 
The company also flagged that a potential fall in global crude prices could hit its profitability in the upcoming quarters due to inventory losses.
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Topics :Indian Oil Corporation LtdPetroleum sectorprofit marginsoil companiesIndian Oil

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First Published: Oct 30 2026 | 5:47 PM IST

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