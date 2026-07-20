Indian Overseas Bank Q1 result: Net profit surges 49% to ₹1,659 crore

State-owned lender Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Monday reported a 49.3 per cent year-on-year jump in net profit to ₹1,659 crore in the three months ended June 2026, driven by improved asset quality.

The bank had earned a net profit of ₹1,111 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total income rose to ₹10,938 crore during the April-June period from ₹8,866.47 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The bank's asset quality improved, with Gross Non-Performing Assets (GNPA) dropping to 1.33 per cent for the June quarter of FY27 from 1.97 per cent a year earlier. Similarly, net NPA eased to 0.18 per cent from 0.32 per cent.