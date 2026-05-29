IndiGo posts ₹2,536.9 cr Q4FY26 loss as fuel prices surge, rupee declines

The country's largest airline IndiGo on Friday reported a loss of Rs 2,536.9 crore in the three months ended March 2026 on challenging operating conditions, rupee depreciation and other factors.

The airline had a profit of Rs 3,067.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal rose over 3 per cent to Rs 23,830.7 crore from Rs 23,097.5 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a release.

"Exceptionally sharp rupee depreciation, changes in labour laws and a challenging operating environment offset the operational profit and the company reported a net loss of Rs 23,936 million," the release said.