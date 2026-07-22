IndusInd Bank posts 72% rise in Q1 profit on lower provisions, slippages

IndusInd Bank on Wednesday reported a 72 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit to Rs 1,037 crore for the quarter ended June (Q1FY27), aided by lower provisions and operating expenses. Sequentially, net profit rose 75 per cent.

Net interest income (NII) grew just 1 per cent YoY to Rs 4,685 crore, as advances contracted from a year ago. Other income declined 17 per cent YoY to Rs 1,787 crore.

The bank's net interest margin (NIM), a key profitability metric, declined 9 basis points (bps) YoY and 4 bps sequentially to 3.35 per cent, as lower asset yields more than offset the easing in funding costs.

Asset quality improved during the quarter, with fresh slippages easing to Rs 1,660 crore, compared with Rs 1,825 crore in Q4FY26 and Rs 2,567 crore a year earlier. Provisions fell 21 per cent YoY and 7 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,384 crore. The gross non-performing asset (GNPA) ratio improved 18 bps sequentially to 3.25 per cent, while the net NPA ratio declined 5 bps to 0.95 per cent. The bank's loan book declined 2 per cent YoY but grew 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 3.26 trillion. The sequential growth was driven by the wholesale portfolio, which expanded 11 per cent to Rs 1.20 trillion, led largely by lending to large corporates. The SME portfolio also contracted during the quarter to Rs 43,295 crore.

Retail advances were largely flat sequentially but declined 4 per cent YoY to Rs 1.62 trillion. “On the retail side, seasonality is playing out. Disbursements are growing, but the book is not growing because of seasonality”, said Rajiv Anand, MD&CEO, IndusInd Bank. Deposits grew 4 per cent both YoY and sequentially to Rs 4.14 trillion, with the current account savings account (CASA) ratio at 29.43 per cent. “…we have now entered the next phase of our journey, focused on accelerating sustainable risk-adjusted growth from a significantly stronger foundation”, Anand said, adding that the bank will grow in line with the market in FY27, and look to deliver a 1 per cent return on asset (RoA) in FY27.