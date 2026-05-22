Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Info Edge profit up 11.48% to ₹756 crore in Q4; revenue rises 16%

Info Edge profit up 11.48% to ₹756 crore in Q4; revenue rises 16%

Info Edge posted double-digit profit growth in Q4, powered by strong performance in its recruitment solutions business led by Naukri.com

Info Edge
Info Edge posted a growth of net profit of ₹34.5 per cent to ₹1,763 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026 from ₹1,310 crore in FY25
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 22 2026 | 11:14 PM IST
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Internet firm Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com, has posted an 11.48 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹756 crore in the March quarter, driven by recruitment solutions.

The company had registered a profit of ₹678 crore in the same period a year ago, Info Edge said in a filing on Friday.

The profit before tax of recruitment solutions of Info Edge grew about 21 per cent to ₹346.8 crore from ₹287.4 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Employee expenses, the biggest expense component of Info Edge, remained flat during the reported quarter and remained flat on a year-over-year basis.

The consolidated revenue from operations grew about ₹16 per cent to ₹869 crore during the quarter under review from ₹749.6 crore in March FY25.

Info Edge posted a growth of net profit of ₹34.5 per cent to ₹1,763 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026 from ₹1,310 crore in FY25.

The annual revenue from operations of Info Edge increased 15.27 per cent to ₹3,285 crore in FY26 from ₹2,849.5 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Info EdgeInfo Edge (India)Q4 Results

First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:14 PM IST

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