Info Edge profit up 11.48% to ₹756 crore in Q4; revenue rises 16%
Info Edge posted double-digit profit growth in Q4, powered by strong performance in its recruitment solutions business led by Naukri.com
Info Edge posted double-digit profit growth in Q4, powered by strong performance in its recruitment solutions business led by Naukri.com
Internet firm Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com, has posted an 11.48 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹756 crore in the March quarter, driven by recruitment solutions.
The company had registered a profit of ₹678 crore in the same period a year ago, Info Edge said in a filing on Friday.
The profit before tax of recruitment solutions of Info Edge grew about 21 per cent to ₹346.8 crore from ₹287.4 crore on a year-on-year basis.
Employee expenses, the biggest expense component of Info Edge, remained flat during the reported quarter and remained flat on a year-over-year basis.
The consolidated revenue from operations grew about ₹16 per cent to ₹869 crore during the quarter under review from ₹749.6 crore in March FY25.
Info Edge posted a growth of net profit of ₹34.5 per cent to ₹1,763 crore for the year ended March 31, 2026 from ₹1,310 crore in FY25.
The annual revenue from operations of Info Edge increased 15.27 per cent to ₹3,285 crore in FY26 from ₹2,849.5 crore a year ago.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: May 22 2026 | 11:14 PM IST