Info Edge profit up 11.48% to ₹756 crore in Q4; revenue rises 16%

Internet firm Info Edge, which owns Naukri.com, has posted an 11.48 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹756 crore in the March quarter, driven by recruitment solutions.

The company had registered a profit of ₹678 crore in the same period a year ago, Info Edge said in a filing on Friday.

The profit before tax of recruitment solutions of Info Edge grew about 21 per cent to ₹346.8 crore from ₹287.4 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Employee expenses, the biggest expense component of Info Edge, remained flat during the reported quarter and remained flat on a year-over-year basis.