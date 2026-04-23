Infosys Q4 results: Net profit rises 20.9% to ₹8,501 cr, revenue up 13.4%

With continued global uncertainty and discretionary spending still tight, Infosys guided for revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for FY27.

For the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2026, Infosys reported growth of 20.9 per cent in net profit to Rs 8,501 crore on a year-on-year basis. Sequentially, profit was up 27.8 per cent.

Revenue was up 13.4 per cent YoY to Rs 46,402 crore, led largely by the life sciences and communication verticals. In terms of geography, both the US and Europe grew 4.1 per cent each on a constant currency basis.

The company’s performance beat revenue and profit estimates. Bloomberg had estimated revenue at Rs 46,135 crore and net profit at Rs 7,495 crore.

“We delivered a resilient performance in FY26 with growth of 3.1 per cent, with strong large deal wins of $14.9 billion, reflecting the robustness of our enterprise AI value proposition and market share gains in large transformation opportunities. The simplicity and strength of our AI services strategy across six areas is gaining traction in the market, further strengthened by strong ecosystem AI partnerships enabling clients to get value from AI,” said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer and managing director. “Our AI First value framework and differentiated Topaz Fabric position us uniquely to deepen client trust and gain greater share of the market,” he added.