Infosys Q4FY26 results: Net profit up 20.8% to ₹8,501 cr, dividend declared

IT services major Infosys on Thursday reported a 20.8 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter at ₹8,501 crore.

Revenue for the quarter rose 13.4 per cent to ₹46,402 crore, marginally higher than analyst estimates of around ₹46,030 crore, according to company filings.

The company also announced a dividend of ₹25 per share for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Infosys said it expects revenue growth of 1.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent for FY27, with operating margin projected in the range of 20 per cent to 22 per cent.

Revenue from the financial services segment, the company’s largest, grew 5 per cent in the March quarter, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Jayesh Sanghrajka said Infosys plans to hire at least 20,000 freshers in the current fiscal year. Chief Executive Officer Salil Parekh said the company expects acceleration in financial services as well as in energy, utilities, resources, and services verticals. Infosys had earlier indicated a “good outlook” for banking and energy segments. Large deal total contract value (TCV) stood at $3.2 billion, or approximately ₹30,100 crore, during the quarter, compared with $4.8 billion in the previous quarter and $2.6 billion in the year-ago period. Infosys also said it has incorporated a step-down wholly owned subsidiary in Japan as part of its global expansion.