Inox India Q4 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹75 crore on higher income

Inox India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹75.23 crore in the March quarter of FY26, supported by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of ₹65.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the latest January-March period, the company's total income rose to ₹475.24 crore from ₹382.53 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

INOX India Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications.