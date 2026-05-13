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Inox India Q4 result: Net profit rises 15% to ₹75 crore on higher income

It had reported a net profit of ₹65.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing

INOX Air Products
INOX India Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2026 | 2:55 PM IST
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Inox India Ltd on Tuesday posted a 15 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to ₹75.23 crore in the March quarter of FY26, supported by higher income.

It had reported a net profit of ₹65.51 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing.

During the latest January-March period, the company's total income rose to ₹475.24 crore from ₹382.53 crore recorded in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

INOX India Ltd is engaged in the manufacturing of cryogenic storage, re-gas and distribution systems for LNG, industrial gases and cryo-scientific applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :InoxInox RenewablesLNG

First Published: May 13 2026 | 2:55 PM IST

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