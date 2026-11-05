IRB Infra Q2 profit rises 85% to ₹260 crore on toll revenue growth

IRB Infrastructure Developers on Thursday reported 84.85 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 260.15 crore for September quarter FY27, driven by robust toll revenue and distribution from InvIT.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 141 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a regulatory filing.

Total income during the second quarter of the current fiscal year rose to Rs 18,970.8 crore from Rs 17,510.16 crore a year ago.

"Against the backdrop of global economic deceleration, supply chain fragmentation, and geopolitical volatility, our Q2FY27 performance highlights the exceptional counter-cyclical strength and structural resilience of our business model," Chairman and Managing Director Virendra D Mhaiskar said.