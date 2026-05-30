Ireda Q4FY6 profit slips 1.8% to ₹493 crore; declares ₹1.35 dividend

State-owned IREDA has posted a marginal 1.77 per cent decline in net profit to ₹492.63 crore during the March quarter on account of higher expenses.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹501.55 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said in an exchange filing on Friday.

During January-March, the company's total income rose to ₹2,181.28 crore from ₹1,915 crore in the fourth quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

Expenses increased to ₹1,562.14 crore from ₹1,285.91 crore in the last quarter of FY25.

For the entire FY26, IREDA posted a net profit of ₹1,874 crore, up from ₹1,698 crore in 2024-25. Annual income also rose to ₹8,338.89 crore from ₹6,755.69 crore in FY25.

In a separate statement, the company said it has "posted the highest ever annual profit." The Board of Directors recommended a final dividend of ₹0.75 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The total dividend for the financial year is ₹1.35/- per equity share, including interim dividend of ₹0.60 per share. In FY26, loan sanctions increased 9 per cent year on year to ₹51,883 crore from ₹47,453 crore in FY25. Loan Disbursements were at ₹34,946 crore vs ₹30,169 crore (posting a rise of 16%). Loan Book increased 22 per cent to ₹93,069 crore from 76,282 crore in FY25.