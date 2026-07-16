ITC Hotels Q1 result: Revenue rises 15% to ₹936 crore, profit climbs 36%

ITC Hotels’ consolidated net profit rose 36 per cent year-on-year to ₹181.91 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased 14.8 per cent. The company had recorded a net profit of ₹133.71 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The group acquired the entire share capital of Kerala Luxury Resorts Private Limited, formerly known as Zuri Hotels and Resorts Private Limited, on May 19, 2026. The June-quarter consolidated results include the acquired company’s performance from that date and are therefore not comparable with previous periods, ITC Hotels said in its filing.

Revenue from operations increased to ₹936.02 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27), from ₹815.54 crore a year earlier. Other income rose 32.5 per cent to ₹58.52 crore, taking total income up 15.7 per cent to ₹994.54 crore.

Expenses rise 11% in June quarter Consolidated expenses increased 11.1 per cent year-on-year to ₹750 crore, compared with ₹674.97 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Other expenses, the largest disclosed cost item, rose 12.5 per cent to ₹336.71 crore. Employee-benefit expenses increased 3.3 per cent to ₹196.26 crore, while expenditure on food and beverages grew 9.1 per cent to ₹88.92 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 1.8 per cent to ₹104.30 crore. The company also recorded a branded-residences development cost of ₹21.81 crore, against nil in the year-ago quarter. Profit before tax increased 31.5 per cent to ₹248.20 crore from ₹188.80 crore. The profit-before-tax margin, calculated against revenue from operations, expanded by about 337 basis points to 26.5 per cent.

Basic and diluted earnings per share increased to ₹0.87 each, from ₹0.64 each in the year-ago quarter. Hotels segment revenue increases 10% Revenue from the hotels segment rose 10.1 per cent to ₹881.06 crore from ₹800.57 crore. The segment result increased 22.9 per cent to ₹176.54 crore. The branded-residences business generated revenue of ₹37.77 crore during the quarter, compared with nil in the year-ago period. Its segment result stood at ₹13.22 crore, against a loss of ₹30 lakh a year earlier. Revenue from the company’s other operations, comprising golfing and ancillary services, increased 16.6 per cent to ₹11.73 crore. The segment result, however, declined 18.7 per cent to ₹3.75 crore.