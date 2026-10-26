ITC Hotels Q2 net profit rises 52% to ₹202.6 crore, revenue up 26%

ITC Hotels Limited reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹203 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27), compared with ₹133 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue from operations rose 26 per cent to ₹1,054 crore from ₹839 crore a year ago. Total income rose to ₹1,106 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹885 crore in Q2FY26, up 25 per cent.

The Board of ITC Hotels approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary of the company in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, subject to receipt of the necessary regulatory approvals.

The proposed entity will operate hotels and restaurants, and other related activities.

"Necessary approvals for the incorporation of the proposed entity will be obtained from the concerned regulatory authorities in Dubai. Upon incorporation of the proposed entity, ITCHL shall subscribe 100 per cent of its share capital at face value, for an amount not exceeding ₹20 crore, to be infused in tranches," a separate regulatory filing said. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 37 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹337 crore from ₹246 crore. While, the Ebitda margin improved to 32 per cent, as compared to 29 per cent in the same period last year. Revenue per available room (RevPAR) for the July-September quarter rose 21 per cent, compared to the same period last year, supported by impetus of both occupancy and average room rate (ARR).