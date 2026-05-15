ITC Hotels Q4 profit up 23% at ₹317 cr; to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts

ITC Hotels on Friday said its consolidated net profit for the March quarter increased by 23.1 per cent to ₹317.43 crore. The company also announced plans to acquire Zuri Hotels and Resorts in a deal valued at ₹205 crore.

In the same quarter last year, ITC Hotels had posted a net profit of ₹257.85 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, ITC Hotels’ revenue from operations rose to ₹1,253.70 crore during the January-March quarter, compared to ₹1,060.62 crore in the same period last year.

The company’s total expenses also increased to ₹895.35 crore, up from ₹749.81 crore a year earlier.