ITC Q1 profit drops 16.2% as higher cigarette taxes weigh on business

Tobacco-to-hotel conglomerate ITC on Friday reported a 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) at ₹4,394.13 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27 (Q1FY27) because a steep increase in taxes weighed on its cigarette business.

In the same period a year earlier, its net profit was at ₹5,244.20 crore.

Consolidated net revenues declined 11.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹19,114 crore. Both revenues and net profit missed the Bloomberg consensus estimates of ₹20,833.8 crore and ₹4,852.2 crore, respectively.

On a sequential basis, however, net revenues rose 7.2 per cent from ₹17,825 crore in Q4FY26, while net profit declined 18.4 per cent from the preceding quarter.

Effective February 1, 2026, the tax structure for cigarettes was overhauled, with goods and services tax (GST) raised from 28 per cent of the transaction value to 40 per cent of the retail sale price. Excise duty was also increased sharply following the phase-out of the compensation cess. ITC said its cigarette business adopted a “strategic and calibrated” response to the unprecedented tax increase. The company did more than 30 interventions in a short span to re-architect and strengthen its product portfolio, leveraging its “powerful trademarks” segments and price points. It added that staggered and agile price increases helped mitigate the risk of consumers shifting to the illicit trade while protecting its consumer franchise.

The cigarette segment clocked pre-tax profit of ₹3,769.11 crore, down 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y. This was the first full quarter under the new tax regime. The non-cigarette FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) segment, however, posted a 15.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in revenue to ₹6,687.90 crore. Pre-tax profit at ₹484.97 crore was higher by 21.5 per cent from a year earlier. The company said that inflationary pressures arising from the conflict in West Asia affected prices of fuel, edible oil, soap noodles and packaging inputs, partially cushioned by strategic inventory cover and commodity hedges. ITC added that the businesses continued to mitigate the impact through focused cost-management initiatives, smart net revenue management, and price-volume rebalancing.

ITC said consumption demand remained resilient in both rural and urban markets during the quarter, but noted that imported inflation was a key watch-out in the near-term. It also pointed to a significant monsoon deficit this year and lower kharif sowing than in the same period last year, adding that the spatial and temporal distribution of rain would remain a key item to monitor. The company warned that a prolonged conflict in West Asia, coupled with emerging El Nino conditions, which could weaken the monsoon and intensify heat waves, may weigh on growth, inflation and the current-account deficit.