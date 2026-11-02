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ITC Q2 results: Net profit declines 18.45% to ₹4,229 crore, revenue up 44%

ITC's consolidated net profit fell 18.45 per cent in the September quarter as expenses surged, while revenue rose 43.85 per cent on robust growth across non-cigarette businesses

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ITC's total expenses were Rs 25,462.44 crore, up 69.6 per cent YoY in the September quarter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2026 | 7:02 PM IST
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Diversified group ITC Ltd on Monday reported an 18.45 per cent decline in its consolidated profit to Rs 4,229.33 crore for the September quarter of FY27 due to higher expenses.
 
It had posted a consolidated profit of Rs 5,186.55 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by the Kolkata-headquartered company.
 
Its revenue from operations was Rs 30,578.4 crore, up 43.85 per cent in the second quarter of FY27 compared with Rs 21,255.86 crore a year ago.
 
ITC said in its earnings statement that it saw "robust growth across all Non-Cigarette Business segments." The FMCG business reported a "fourth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth," with its EBITDA margin expanding 50 basis points year-on-year (YoY) amid inflationary pressures, it added.
 
Besides, ITC had "strong recovery momentum" in its paper segment, and its agri business also delivered "robust growth" despite West Asia-led trade disruptions.
 
ITC's total expenses were Rs 25,462.44 crore, up 69.6 per cent YoY in the September quarter.
 
Its total consolidated income, including other income, was Rs 31,085.76 crore, up 42.33 per cent in Q2 FY27.
 
"The operating environment continued to be characterised by heightened uncertainty amidst renewed geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions. Crude oil and crude-linked input prices remained elevated, while supply chain disruptions and higher freight costs persisted," said ITC.
 
It further added that global inflationary pressures intensified, driven by higher energy and food prices, alongside elevated sovereign bond yields and tighter financial conditions.
 
"In India, headline inflation moved up, driven by a broad-based increase across food, fuel and core components," it said.
 
Shares of ITC Ltd on Monday settled at Rs 266 on the BSE, up 0.15 per cent from the previous close.
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Topics :ITCQ2 resultsFMCG

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First Published: Nov 02 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

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