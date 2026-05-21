ITC Q4 FY26 result: Net profit declines nearly 74% to ₹5,113 crore

Indian consumer goods major ITC posted a marginal rise in quarterly profit before exceptional items and tax on Thursday as price increases in its core cigarettes business cushioned the impact of higher taxes on the segment.

The company, which makes Gold Flake cigarettes, reported profit rose 2 per cent to 66.92 billion rupees (₹6,692 crore) ($695.63 million) in the March quarter.

The company had recorded a one-time gain of 151.79 billion rupees (₹15,179 crore) in the year-ago quarter following the demerger of its hotels business.

ITC implemented price increases across its cigarette brands following the government's excise duty hike that came in effect in February, though the increases were calibrated to protect volumes.