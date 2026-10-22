J&K Bank Q2 result: Profit climbs 10.6% to ₹546 cr, asset quality improves

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Thursday reported a 10.6 per cent rise in net profit to ₹546.36 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, driven by earnings growth and improvement in asset quality.

The bank earned ₹494.11 crore net profit in the year-ago period.

Sequentially, its profits surged 28.8 per cent from ₹424.18 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year, a bank spokesperson said.

The bank announced the financial results after its Board of Directors reviewed and approved the quarterly and half-yearly figures at a meeting held at its corporate headquarters here on Thursday.

Its net interest income rose 5 per cent during the quarter to ₹1,502 crore. The lender's other income more than doubled to ₹314.90 crore from ₹153.76 cr a year ago.

For the first half of the current fiscal year, the bank's operating expenditure grew 1.5 per cent, and its operating profit rose over 15 per cent to ₹1,492 crore. The cost-to-income ratio stood at 56.57 per cent for the quarter, up from 60.79 per cent in the year-ago period. The bank's return on assets jumped 20 basis points sequentially to 1.07 per cent in the quarter. J&K Bank MD and CEO Amitava Chatterjee said, "The growth in net interest income, doubling of other income and over 26 per cent year-on-year increase in operating profit for this quarter mark an encouraging strengthening of our earnings performance. The recovery in return on assets to above 1 per cent further underlines the improvement over the June quarter".