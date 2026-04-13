JAKSON Group reports 13% increase in FY26 revenue to ₹9,000 crore

JAKSON Group on Monday said its revenue in FY26 increased 13 per cent to Rs 9,000 crore as compared to a year ago with the Distributed Energy Business (DEB) contributing around Rs 2,300 crore.

The company announced a major expansion of its energy solutions portfolio with five products: JAKSON Genset Xtra, BESS, Solar Kit, Mobile Light Tower (MLT), and Electric Three-Wheelers.

"This portfolio expansion reflects our commitment to building an integrated energy ecosystem that is reliable, responsible and aligned with the evolving needs of customers in India and global markets," Sameer Gupta, Chairman, JAKSON, said in a statement.

Following the product launches, Jakson DEB expects around 5 per cent incremental growth in the near term.