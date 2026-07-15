Jana SFB posts 52% jump in Q1 profit supported by healthy asset growth

Jana Small Finance Bank on Wednesday reported a 52 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to Rs 155 crore in the April–June quarter (Q1) of FY27, backed by strong growth in net interest income (NII), which was supported by healthy asset growth.

NII rose 33.4 per cent YoY to Rs 782 crore in Q1FY27. Other income declined marginally to Rs 215 crore from Rs 235 crore in the year-ago period. The bank's net interest margin (NIM) expanded by 30 basis points (bps) sequentially to 7.5 per cent in Q1FY27.

Provisions and contingencies declined marginally to Rs 178 crore in Q1FY27 from Rs 187 crore in the year-ago period and Rs 195 crore in Q4FY26. Slippages also fell 13 per cent sequentially to Rs 291 crore in Q1FY27.

Advances grew 26 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequentially to Rs 37,612 crore, with the secured book growing 29 per cent YoY and 4 per cent sequentially. Gold loans were the fastest-growing segment, surging 113 per cent YoY, followed by vehicle loans, which grew 78 per cent. Lending to the affordable housing segment increased 29 per cent, while MSME loans rose 27 per cent. In contrast, growth in the micro loan against property (LAP) portfolio slowed sharply to 5 per cent YoY. The bank's secured book now accounts for nearly 73 per cent of total advances. Meanwhile, its unsecured book grew 18 per cent YoY and 3 per cent sequentially to Rs 10,240 crore.

Deposits, on the other hand, grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 35,756 crore. For FY27, the bank has guided for asset growth of 19–21 per cent, deposit growth of 23–25 per cent, and profit growth of more than 80 per cent. The bank also clarified that Jana Holdings and Jana Capital, its current promoters, have been classified as being in technical default on non-convertible debenture (NCD) payments after extending the tenor of the instruments by six months to provide additional time for the sale of their stake. Jana Holdings' shareholding in the bank has declined to 16.9 per cent from a peak of 44 per cent, and both Jana Holdings and Jana Capital plan to seek de-promoterisation approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) once their stake falls below 9.99 per cent.