Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Jindal Stainless Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹834 crore

Jindal Stainless Q4FY26 results: Net profit rises 41% to ₹834 crore

The company had reported a net profit of ₹589.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing

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Jindal Stainless (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:24 PM IST
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Jindal Stainless on Monday posted over 41 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to ₹834.21 crore during the quarter ended March 31, driven by higher revenues.

The company had reported a net profit of ₹589.96 crore in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing.

During the fourth quarter, the company's total income rose to ₹11,427.91 crore from ₹10,292.27 crore in the January-March period of the preceding 2024-25 financial year.

For the entire FY26, the company's net profit jumped to ₹3,184 crore from ₹2,499.72 crore in the year ago.

Total income rose to ₹43,306.14 crore during the fiscal ended March 2026, from ₹39,603.06 crore in 2024-25 financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Jindal Stainless SteelQ4 ResultsCompany News

First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:24 PM IST

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