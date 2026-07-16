Jio Financial Services Q1 profit rises 156% to ₹830 crore; income up 141%

Jio Financial Services Limited’s consolidated profit after tax rose 156 per cent year-on-year to ₹830 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as income and operating profit increased across its financial-services portfolio.

Consolidated total income, excluding dividend income, rose 141 per cent to ₹1,496 crore in the first quarter of 2026-27. Pre-provisioning operating profit, also excluding dividend income, increased 38 per cent to ₹505 crore.

Profit before tax excluding dividend income rose 18 per cent to ₹461 crore, after adjusting the year-ago figure for one-off exceptional income of ₹29 crore. Profit before tax including dividend income increased 131 per cent to ₹970 crore.