Jio Financial Services Q4 results: Net profit dips 14% to ₹272 crore

Jio Financial Services on Friday reported a 14 per cent decline in net profit to ₹272.2 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 (Q4 FY26), down from ₹316.1 crore a year ago.

Jio Financial Services reported consolidated total revenue from operations of ₹1,019 core in Q4. The company's board has recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share with a face value of Rs 10 each. Jio Credit’s assets under management (AUM) crossed ₹25,000 crore in FY26, while Jio Payment Solutions’ total payment value exceeded ₹50,000 crore during the year. The JioFinance app registered 23 million unique users.

Jio Financial’s board approved the appointment of Annapoorna Venkataramanan as group chief financial officer. Net income from business operations rose fourfold year-on-year to ₹1,390 crore, accounting for 54 per cent of consolidated total net income in FY26, up from 20 per cent in FY25. “FY26 has been a landmark year of growth, guided by our objective of simplifying the complex financial lives of millions of Indians through intelligent financial services, leveraging AI and ML. Our robust operational velocity bears testament to the resonance our offerings are finding across the nation, with our reach now spanning over 19,000+ pincodes, said Hitesh Sethia, Managing Director and CEO, Jio Financial Services Limited.