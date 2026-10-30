Jio Platforms Q2 profit rises 13.7% to ₹8,387 crore, revenue up 11.4%

Jio Platforms Ltd (JPL), the parent company of India’s largest telecom services provider, Reliance Jio, reported a net profit of Rs 8,387 crore, up 13.7 per cent from Rs 7,379 crore in the same period the year before. Revenue rose 11.4 per cent to Rs 40,475 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 36,332 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, profit increased from Rs 7,764 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose from Rs 39,173 crore.

The company listed on the BSE on October 28, raising Rs 30,188 crore in what was termed India's largest public offering. "We were raising Rs 30,000 crore-odd, and we saw demand of over Rs 7.5 trillion. We saw every investor category broken, starting from QIB to small HNI, big HNI, retail, and all the various shareholders, employees, all of the categories were broken," Akash Ambani, managing director of Jio Platforms Ltd, said on the analyst call following the results.

The top executive at India's second-largest company by market capitalisation said that JPL's record-breaking IPO numbers reflected the Indian market at a time when it had seen outflows of more than Rs 48,000 crore led by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). "In a market situation like that, for us to make our debut, was very proud that the people were realizing of the business that we've spent, we've built... we put on our extreme hard work over the last 10 years to build this business, and we'll continue to do so," Ambani noted. ALSO READ: RIL Q2 profit jumps 40% on refining, digital gains; revenue hits record Ambani added that the IPO was a new milestone and that the company would move on from here. "We believe that you know the value that we can create over the next decade or so is even more than what we have done in our first decade, and we'll continue to aspire to that perspective," he said.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 16.6 per cent year-on-year to Rs 21,879 crore. The 250-basis-point rise in margins was driven by revenue growth and operating leverage. Jio reported average revenue per user (Arpu), a monthly metric of profitability for a telecom services provider, of Rs 218.8, marginally up from Rs 215.6 in Q1FY27. However, year-on-year, Arpu was up 3.5 per cent from Rs 211.4, with promotional schemes for fixed broadband customers offsetting the impact of a better subscriber mix and increased usage. ALSO READ: Reliance Retail Q2 profit falls 24.3%, revenue rises 5.8% to ₹80,220 cr “We warmly welcome our new shareholders to the Jio Platforms family as we enter a new era as a listed company. This quarter’s results continue to reflect the strength of our 5G network, and the growing reach of our broadband and digital services,” Ambani said in a statement to the exchanges.

The company said in its statement to the stock exchanges that Rs 27,500 crore from the net proceeds of the IPO had been utilised towards prepayment, in full or in part, of the principal amount outstanding on certain external commercial borrowings availed of by Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, a material subsidiary of JPL, and the balance amount would be utilised towards general corporate purposes. JPL's net debt declined 78.6 per cent to Rs 8,822 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 41,161 crore in Q2FY26. Debt declined 7.5 per cent quarter-on-quarter from Rs 9,539 crore in Q1FY27. Finance costs rose 40.3 per cent to Rs 3,009 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 2,145 crore in Q2FY26.

Reliance Jio ended September 2026 with 542.4 million users, including 300 million 5G subscribers, accounting for more than 56 per cent of its customer base. The carrier added 9.1 million subscribers during the quarter. Jio’s 5G data traffic in the fourth quarter reached 71.3 billion gigabytes, while total voice traffic rose 1.3 per cent to 1.52 trillion minutes. It added 66 million 5G customers over the last 12 months and 15 million over the past quarter. Customer engagement also remained robust, with data consumption at 44.2 GB per month, higher than 38.7 GB per month in the same period last year.

Total fixed broadband subscribers as of September 2026 stood at 30 million, with about 7.3 million additions over the last 12 months. Jio AirFiber had a total base of over 15.1 million subscribers, accounting for more than 75 per cent of fixed broadband additions during the last 12 months, the company said. “Ahead of the curve investment on next generation technologies has been the foundation of Jio’s success over the past decade. We would continue to build our capabilities across satellite communications, 6G intellectual property and AI embedded in our core voice and data services as we create lasting value for all our stakeholders,” Ambani added.

He elaborated on the company's future strategy, noting that it was unlike a traditional telecom services provider, owing largely to its proprietary technology with an integrated 4G and 5G stack, unlicensed broadband radio (UBR), and now fixed wireless accounting for 50 per cent of its entire base. He added that Jio would double down on offerings to enterprises, as this would be a major growth opportunity, with India having 350,000 leased lines. On expanding internationally, Ambani said that the company would be "very selective" about the markets it would enter. "We will not be selling our proprietary stacks as a hardware commission or our software as you know a SaaS service. What we imagine the business model here to be is to be a actually managed service partner with our customers. It's not going to be a heavy capex rollout. You won't see us going and putting up towers and fiber and infrastructure only. But this is something that we think that will be enabled because of the only proprietary stack that we have," he added.