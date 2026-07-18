JK Cement Q1FY27 result: Net profit declines 15.3% to ₹274.62 crore
Revenue from operations was up 20.25 per cent at ₹4,031.72 crore in the June quarter from ₹3,352.53 crore a year ago
Revenue from operations was up 20.25 per cent at ₹4,031.72 crore in the June quarter from ₹3,352.53 crore a year ago
JK Cement Ltd on Saturday reported a 15.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 274.62 crore for the June quarter.
It had posted a profit of Rs 324.25 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing from JK Cement Ltd (JKCL).
Revenue from operations was up 20.25 per cent at Rs 4,031.72 crore in the June quarter from Rs 3,352.53 crore a year ago.
JKCL's total expenses were at Rs 3,664.82 crore, up 25.5 per cent in the June quarter.
The total income of JKCL, which includes other income, was at Rs 4,070.97 crore, up 19.41 per cent in Q1, FY27.
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First Published: Jul 18 2026 | 5:08 PM IST