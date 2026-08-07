JK Tyre sees double-digit FY27 revenue growth despite input cost pressure

JK Tyre & Industries expects to deliver double-digit revenue growth in FY27, supported by robust domestic demand across original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market, even as elevated raw material costs continue to weigh on profitability.

The company reported consolidated revenue of about ₹3,956 crore, up 2 per cent year-on-year, for the first quarter ended 30 June 2026, while net profit fell 73 per cent as rising input costs squeezed margins. Consolidated Ebitda stood at ₹268 crore, translating into an Ebitda margin of 6.8 per cent.

Speaking during the company's earnings call, the management said domestic tyre volumes grew 25 per cent year-on-year, driven by a 42 per cent increase in OEM sales and healthy replacement demand. The company also continued its premiumisation strategy, with the share of passenger car tyres measuring 16 inches and above increasing to 32 per cent from 29 per cent a year earlier.

However, profitability came under pressure as raw material costs surged. The management said input prices increased by around 20 per cent quarter-on-quarter in the June quarter and were expected to rise by another 9-10 per cent in the September quarter, although the recent moderation in crude oil and commodity prices could ease cost pressures going forward. To offset higher costs, JK Tyre has already implemented price increases of 10-11 per cent until August and plans further increases of 5-6 per cent in the coming months. The company said exports remained muted due to capacity constraints as it prioritised supplies for the domestic market despite strong overseas demand. It has completed capital expenditure of ₹1,400 crore, is executing another ₹1,130 crore expansion and has approved a phased investment of ₹4,980 crore over the next three years to expand production capacity.