JSW Cement Q4 result: Net profit jumps tenfold to ₹371 cr on strong demand

India's JSW Cement reported a more than tenfold jump in fourth-quarter profit on ​Thursday, helped by improved demand.

The JSW ​Group firm posted consolidated net profit of ₹371 ‌crore ($38.5 million) for the quarter ended March 31 from ₹34,220 crore a year ago.

India's demand for cement accelerated 6 per cent-7 per cent year-on-year in January and February due to strong growth, but moderated in March, according to analysts at HDFC Securities.

The Indian government's tax cut on cement bags to 18 per cent from 28 per cent, effective September, also helped.

Cement ‌companies typically record higher volumes in the fourth quarter, driven by favourable construction weather and the need to meet fiscal year-end targets before the monsoon season begins.