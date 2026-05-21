JSW Cement's Q4 profit up 11x on one-time tax benefit, higher revenue

JSW Cement’s profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2026 (Q4FY26) grew 10.85 times year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹371.33 crore due to a one-time tax-related benefit and higher revenue.

The company reported a one-time benefit from a reduction in net deferred tax liabilities of ₹211.2 crore, consequent to its decision to adopt the new tax regime from FY26-27 onwards.

JSW Cement’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, grew 10.86 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,895 crore on higher sales volume and realisations. The company’s total sales volumes increased 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y to 3.99 million metric tonnes (MMT) as it sold 2.35 MMT of cement (up 11.6 per cent Y-o-Y) and 1.57 MMT of ground granulated blast-furnace slag (GGBS) (up 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y).

JSW’s cement sales realisation for Q4FY26 improved 90 basis points (bps) Y-o-Y to ₹4,673 per metric tonne (MT), while its GGBS realisation increased 20 bps Y-o-Y to ₹3,682 per MT. Its total expenses during the quarter under review increased marginally by 2.43 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,702.30 crore. The cost of raw materials and power and fuel declined 10 bps Y-o-Y to ₹1,846 per MT. Average fuel consumption cost, however, increased from ₹1.44 per MCal (mega calorie) in Q4FY25 to ₹1.49 per MCal. Logistics cost, too, increased 3.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,115 per MT. According to the company’s investor presentation, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for Q4FY26 stood at ₹365 crore, up 45.9 per cent Y-o-Y, primarily driven by operating leverage, reduction in certain raw material costs, power costs, and employee expenses.

The operating Ebitda margin stood at 19.3 per cent compared to 14.6 per cent in Q4FY25. For FY26, JSW Cement’s revenue grew 12.03 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,512.46 crore. The company’s reported loss (attributable to the owners), however, widened from ₹114.08 crore in FY25 to ₹756.32 crore in FY26. On an adjusted basis, the company’s presentation notes that profit after tax (PAT) for FY26 stood at ₹667.6 crore, against a loss of ₹13.3 crore in FY25. The adjustment is owing to the company having raised ₹1,600 crore in FY22 through the issuance of compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS) to three investors. The instruments were classified as financial liabilities in the company’s books until conversion into equity shares.

Ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), the company converted 160 million CCPS shares into 235.7 million equity shares on July 24, 2025. Following the conversion, the company revalued the CCPS liability, resulting in a non-cash fair value expense of ₹1,466.4 crore in Q1FY26. In FY26, JSW Cement’s total sales volume stood at 13.96 MMT, up 11 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating Ebitda was ₹1,240.3 crore, up 44 per cent Y-o-Y, with an operating Ebitda margin of 19 per cent. Nilesh Narwekar, whole-time director and chief executive officer, JSW Cement, said the demand environment in April 2026 has been relatively soft due to inflationary pressures arising from the West Asia crisis, which brings certain issues for the industry, such as packing bags, imported fuel, and recent increases in petrol and diesel costs. “This creates near-term uncertainty for overall economic growth and for the demand outlook for the cement industry in the field,” he added.

“We as a team are carefully monitoring the situation, tightening our belts wherever necessary and possible, and preparing to react quickly and be nimble in what is a fast-changing environment,” the executive clarified. The company spent ₹1,962 crore in capex for FY26 and plans to spend ₹2,300 crore and ₹2,200 crore for FY27 and FY28, respectively. JSW Cement’s net debt stood at ₹3,635 crore as of March 31, 2026. Its grinding capacity stands at 24.10 MMT per annum (MTPA) and clinker capacity at 9.74 MTPA. Additionally, JSW Cement’s board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹0.5 per equity share of face value ₹10 each for FY26.