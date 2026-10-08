Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Steel Q2 crude output rises 5% to 7.27 million tonnes, Indian ops up 5%

JSW Steel Q2 crude output rises 5% to 7.27 million tonnes, Indian ops up 5%

The company's crude steel output was 6.95 MT in the year-ago period

JSW Steel, JSW
JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, $25-billion JSW Group (File Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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JSW Steel on Thursday said that its consolidated crude steel production increased by 5 per cent to 7.27 million tonnes (MT) in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's crude steel output was 6.95 MT in the year-ago period.

The production at the company's Indian operations rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to 7.07 million tonnes during the second quarter, over the corresponding quarter.

In a regulatory filing to BSE, the company said that the capacity utilisation of its Indian operations stood at 88 per cent during the July-September quarter of FY27. It improved to about 90 per cent in September 2026, as Blast Furnace 3 at the Vijayanagar plant gradually ramped up production following its shutdown for capacity upgradation.

The company's consolidated production in the first half of the current fiscal year rose by 4 per cent to 13.86 MT, over 13.32 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

JSW Steel is the flagship business of the diversified, $25-billion JSW Group.

Over the last three decades, JSW Steel has grown from a single manufacturing unit to become India's leading integrated steel company, with combined crude steel capacity of 37.9 MTPA. Its next phase of growth will take the company's combined capacity to 54.8 MTPA over the next four years.

The company's plant in Vijayanagar, Karnataka, is the largest single-location steel-producing facility in India with a current capacity of 19.5 MTPA, and is being expanded to 25 MTPA by FY30.

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

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