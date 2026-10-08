JSW Steel Q2 crude output rises 5% to 7.27 million tonnes, Indian ops up 5%

JSW Steel on Thursday said that its consolidated crude steel production increased by 5 per cent to 7.27 million tonnes (MT) in the second quarter of the current financial year.

The company's crude steel output was 6.95 MT in the year-ago period.

The production at the company's Indian operations rose by 5 per cent year-on-year to 7.07 million tonnes during the second quarter, over the corresponding quarter.

In a regulatory filing to BSE, the company said that the capacity utilisation of its Indian operations stood at 88 per cent during the July-September quarter of FY27. It improved to about 90 per cent in September 2026, as Blast Furnace 3 at the Vijayanagar plant gradually ramped up production following its shutdown for capacity upgradation.