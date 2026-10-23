Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / JSW Steel Q2 results: Profit triples to ₹5,359 crore on record sales

JSW Steel Q2 results: Profit triples to ₹5,359 crore on record sales

JSW Steel's sales volume rose 13 per cent year-on-year to 7.46 million metric tonnes in the quarter, aided by stronger dispatches from its flat steel operations

JSW Steel, JSW
JSW Steel's raw materials cost climbed 12.5 per cent , pushing total expenses higher by 12 per cent to ₹48,168 crore.
PTI New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2026 | 4:18 PM IST
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JSW Steel on Friday posted over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹5,359 crore for September quarter FY27 buoyed by record sales.

The JSW Group entity had clocked a profit of ₹1,646 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing. Total income increased to ₹54,927 crore from ₹45,436 crore.

During the quarter, sales of Steel were the highest ever at 7.46 million tonne (MT), up 13 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Sales of Flats and VASP (value added steel products) were also the highest ever, up 16 per cent and 11 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Domestic sales stood at a record 6.29 MT, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 18 per cent QoQ. The Institutional sales volumes stood at 4.15 MT, higher by 15 per cent Y-o-Y.

Sales to the auto sector were at record high, up 36 per cent Y-o-Y. Exports stood at 0.98 MT, contributing 13 per cent to sales from India operations for Q2 FY27.

The company registered quarterly revenue from operations of ₹54,486 crore and adjusted EBITDA of ₹9,941 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 18.3 per cent during the quarter.

EBITDA increased 6 per cent QoQ, driven by higher volumes, partly offset by higher coking coal prices and lower realisations. Reported EBITDA was ₹10,120 crore during the quarter.

As of September 2026, the company said its net debt stood at ₹44,482 crore, lower by ₹1,675 crore compared to June 2026.

During the quarter, the India operations registered revenue from operations of ₹50,188 crore and adjusted EBITDA of ₹9,636 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 19.2 per cent.

 (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 23 2026 | 3:35 PM IST

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