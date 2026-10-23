JSW Steel on Friday posted over three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at ₹5,359 crore for September quarter FY27 buoyed by record sales.

The JSW Group entity had clocked a profit of ₹1,646 crore in the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing. Total income increased to ₹54,927 crore from ₹45,436 crore.

During the quarter, sales of Steel were the highest ever at 7.46 million tonne (MT), up 13 per cent year-on-year and 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

Sales of Flats and VASP (value added steel products) were also the highest ever, up 16 per cent and 11 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Domestic sales stood at a record 6.29 MT, up 12 per cent Y-o-Y and 18 per cent QoQ. The Institutional sales volumes stood at 4.15 MT, higher by 15 per cent Y-o-Y.