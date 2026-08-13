Jubilant Foodworks Q1 net profit up 6% to ₹100 cr, revenue up 14%

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JFL), which operates fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Popeyes, on Thursday reported an increase of 6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 100 crore for the June quarter of FY'27, on a year-on-year basis.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 94.33 crore for the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by JFL, part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Revenue from the operation of JFL was up 14 per cent to Rs 2,569.65 crore in the June quarter of FY'27. It was Rs 2,252.18 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Its EBITDA grew 10.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 360 crore. "Domino's India delivered 6.5 per cent order growth and 2.5 per cent LFL growth despite cycling a strong 11.6 per cent LFL growth in the same quarter last year," it said. Domino's India's Revenue grew 7.4 per cent to Rs 1,764.6 crore in the June quarter. "The Domino's India store network reached 540 cities, while expanding to 19 new cities during the quarter," it said. Popeyes continued its exceptional momentum, with revenue growth of 97 per cent to Rs 70.3 crore and LFL growth of over 40 per cent for the third consecutive quarter.

While in the international market, Revenue from DP Eurasia, which operates in Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia was up 28.2 per cent to Rs 665.1 crore. Across the group, JFL added net 76 new stores during the quarter, taking the total number to 3,712 stores worldwide. Total expenses of JFL were at Rs 2,441.09 crore, up 14.28 per cent in the June quarter. JFL's total income, which includes other income, was up 14 per cent to Rs 2,588.34 crore. JFL is the leading QSR chain operator with franchise rights for three global brands - Domino's and Popeyes and two own-brands, Hong's Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFE brand - COFFY in Turkey.