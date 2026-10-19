Just Dial Q2 profit declines 9.73% to ₹107.8 cr despite 13% revenue growth

Just Dial Ltd, a leading local search engine, has reported a decline of 9.73 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 107.8 crore in the September quarter of FY27, on a year-on-year basis.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 119.44 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

However, Just Dial's revenue from operations was up 13.11 per cent in the September quarter at Rs 342.82 crore, compared to Rs 303.07 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Just Dial's total expenses stood at Rs 262.81 crore, up 14.6 per cent YoY in the September quarter.