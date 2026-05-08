Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results: Net profit rises over twofold on higher income

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd on Friday reported more than two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 409.50 crore in the fourth quarter of 2025-26 fiscal, citing higher income.

The Kerala-based company had posted a net profit of Rs 187.6 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income for the January-March quarter surged 66 per cent to Rs 10,321.1 crore from Rs 6,222.3 crore a year earlier.

Expenses remained elevated at Rs 9,782.28 crore against Rs 5,971.75 crore in the corresponding period.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal year, the company reported a net profit of Rs 1,350.39 crore, up by 89 per cent from Rs 714.17 crore in the previous year.